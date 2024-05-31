The management of the Container Terminal 2 of the port of Dar es Salaam officially passes to Adani Ports
A joint venture controlled by the Indian firm acquires 95% percent of Tanzania International Container Terminal Services
Ahmedabad/Abu Dhabi
May 31, 2024
The Adani International Ports Holdings (AIPH) of the Indian group Adani Ports signed today with the Tanzania Ports Authority the concession contract lasting 30 years for the management of the Container Terminal 2 of the port of Dar es Salaam. In addition, East Africa Gateway Limited (EAGL), a joint venture by AIPH as a controlling shareholder, by emiratense AD Ports Group and East Harbour Terminals Limited (EHTL) has struck a deal to buy 95% of the capital of the Tanzania International Container Terminal Services (TICTS), a company of the Hutchison Ports terminalist group, for 39.5 million. The remaining 5% of TICTS will remain the property of the TICTS Employee Trust Limited.
TICTS will operate the CT2 of the African port, of which it owns all the port equipment, which is currently managed by the AIPH itself through an intervening service contract after the expiry of the concession contract with the TICTS that it had operated on CT2 for 22 years until the end of 2022. The container terminal has an annual traffic capacity of one million teu and in 2023 it handled 820mila teu, volume equal to 83% of maritime containerized traffic in Tanzania.
At the end of last year the management of the Container Terminal 1 of the Tanzanian port was allocated by the DP World in Dubai ( of the October 23 2023).
