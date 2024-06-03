Terminali Italia moves to the FS Group's Logistics Hub

Terminale Italia, a company of the Ferrovie dello Stato group
which is responsible for the management of 14 intermodal freight terminals
from the Infrastructure Hub to the Logistics Hub
of the railway group. The operation took place through the
Demerger of the share representing the entire share capital
of Terminale Italia by Rete Ferroviaria Italiana in favour of
Mercitalia Logistics. The lead company of the Logistics Hub
thus becomes the sole shareholder of Terminali Italia and will exercise
also the management and coordination of the
of the subsidiary.
The FS Group has highlighted that, thanks to the integrated management
of last-mile terminal services, the allocation of
Terminale Italia at the Logistics Hub will allow for greater
iron-rubber synergy needed to increase the share of
intermodal freight traffic. The staff of the
company, now made up of more than 230 people.