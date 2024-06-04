ERFA, UIRR, Die Güterbahnen and RailGood are calling for a change of pace in EU rail freight policy
Measures are needed to strengthen inter- and intra-modal competition, prioritise funding for the sector and adapt infrastructure
Bruxelles/Berlino/Langbroek
June 4, 2024
There is a need for a step change in EU policies
for the rail freight market. The
underline European rail and rail industry associations
intermodal European Rail Freight Association (ERFA) and International
Union for Road-Rail Combined Transport (UIRR) and the
Germany's Die Güterbahnen and the Dutch RailGood, which today
presented a joint document in which they put forward proposals
for the next parliamentary term of the European Parliament 2024-2029.
According to ERFA, UIRR, Die Güterbahnen and RailGood, so far the
the EU's rail policy has been too weak to
Enable growth in transport market share
rail freight. The proposal of the four associations
aimed at implementing a more sustainable European railway policy.
is mainly focused on strengthening the
inter- and intra-modal competition, on the prioritisation of
financing for the railway sector and the adaptation of the
railway infrastructure.
Regarding the competition aspect, ERFA, UIRR, Die
Güterbahnen and RailGood point out that the continued position of the
of the state railways in most countries
hampers the modernisation and growth of the railways in
an open market for transport systems. For associations, the
European policy must actively promote fair competition
between rail service providers and Member States must
focus on their main task, which is to
maintenance, adaptation and development of infrastructure
Train. To enable growth, the four organizations
call, in particular, for an improvement in the regulations
Europe-wide technical standards and procedures
simplified administrative procedures, but also fair market conditions for the
tariff structures and
control.
As far as transport funding is concerned, ERFA, UIRR, Die
Güterbahnen and RailGood believe that it is necessary for the policy to
you finally create the right conditions to achieve your goals
climate and transport in the EU and - they underline - are therefore
in favour of a coordination of funding flows to all
modes of transport taking into account climate criteria
and environmental benefits, as well as the abolition of aid and concessions
which favour the transport of goods by road and which -
highlight associations - they are harmful to the environment. In addition
ERFA, UIRR, Die Güterbahnen and RailGood specify that the
transfer of the transport of goods by road cannot
Succeed without a strategy that provides incentives to the industry
maritime transport sector.
With the aim of upgrading the infrastructure
the four associations underline the need for
that rail freight transport is conceived and developed in a
European key, given that one in two freight trains crosses at least one
national border. To this end, ERFA, UIRR, Die Güterbahnen and
RailGood have reiterated their support for the introduction of a
acceleration of the ERTMS/ETCS management system at European level,
control and protection of rail traffic, but call for
much simpler approval procedures and a
harmonised funding system. The request is also to make
border crossing points, to provide
improvements to reduce rail and rail transport noise
create a 'green' energy strategy for the
railway traction.
