In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Tunisian ports fell by -8.3%

In the first three months of 2024, Tunisia's ports
handled 7.20 million tonnes of goods, a volume that
represents a decrease of -8.3% compared to the same period last year
and the third consecutive quarterly decline. The volumes of
landed cargoes amounted to 4.35 million tonnes
(-6.1%) and those at loading at 2.85 million tons (-11.5%).
In the miscellaneous goods sector, the total traffic is
1.88 million tons (-7.6%), of which 960 thousand
tonnes of containerised goods (-6.4%) made with a
Container handling amounted to 113 thousand TEUs (+8.5%), 536 thousand
tons of rolling stock (+9.4%) and 388 thousand tons of other goods
miscellaneous (-25.8%). In the liquid bulk segment,
2.24 million tonnes of hydrocarbons handled (-18.0%) and
275 thousand tons of other cargoes (-6.3%), and in that of
dry bulk 1.19 million tonnes of cereals (+13.3%) and 1.61 million tonnes of cereals
million tonnes of other dry bulk (-7.2%). Traffic
of passengers on scheduled services was 98 thousand people
(+2.3%) and that of cruise passengers of one thousand passengers,
which in the first quarter of 2023 was at a standstill.
In the first three months of this year, freight traffic was
in the ports of La Goulette (255 thousand tons,
+40.2%), Sousse (437 thousand tons, +11.9%) and Gabes (997 thousand
tonnes, +0.6%) and decreasing in the ports of Rades
(1.52 million tonnes, -0.4%), Bizerte (1.29 million tonnes)
tonnes, -1.2%), Sfax (1.13 million tonnes, -14.1%),
Zarzis (286 thousand tons, -17.5%) and Skhira (1.30 million tons)
tonnes, -28.3%).