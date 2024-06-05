Piero Lazzeri has been reconfirmed as president of Sanilog

Piero Lazzeri has been reconfirmed as Chairman of Sanilog,
the supplementary fund of the National Health Service for the
employees of the sector to which the contract applies
National Labour Collective Logistics, Freight Transport and
expedition. Lazzeri, who will also hold the position in the three-year period
2024-2027, was confirmed by the new Board of
of the Fund at its meeting today, which also appointed
Walter Barbieri, National Coordinator of the Logistics and Transport Sector
Uiltrasporti's Freight and Shipping, new vice-president of the fund
for the next three years.
Illustrating Sanilog's upcoming initiatives, Lazzeri
explained that "together with the new board of directors
We will continue to improve health coverage
through the inclusion of new services with a focus on
disorders that most often characterise workers in the
supply chain'. Among the main guidelines of the
The program also includes the achievement of 320 thousand enrollees by
the end of the current year and the threshold of 400,000 by
end of the mandate.