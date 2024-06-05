Boluda Towage finalizes the acquisition of French Les Abeilles

The Spanish group's Boluda Towage towing company
Boluda Corporación Marítima has completed
the acquisition of Les Abeilles, which was sold by the
French Econocom active in the development of digital systems and
technology solutions for companies. Les Abeilles, which has a fleet of six
Naval units for offshore towing based mainly on
in French ports on the Atlantic and the Mediterranean, had been
bought in 2007 by Boluda itself, which had acquired it from the
French Bourbon, and then sold it at the end of 2020 to Econocom.
With the acquisition, the
Les Abeilles staff, which is made up of about one hundred
people.