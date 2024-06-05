The significant increase in container traffic at the port of Barcelona continued in April

The strong growth of the
Container traffic in the port of Barcelona determined
mainly due to the exponential increase in the number of containers in
transit. Last April, containerized traffic was
amounted to 340 thousand TEUs, with an increase of +34.3%
on April 2023, of which 163 thousand TEUs in import and export
(+7.8%) and 176 thousand TEUs in transhipment (+73.9%). In terms of weight, the
container traffic amounted to 3.4 million
tonnes (+28.3%). In the miscellaneous goods sector, the following were
Conventional goods also grew with 1.02 million tons
(+8,8%). On the other hand, bulk cargo is decreasing, with solid bulk
to 314 thousand tons (-10.9%) and liquid to 1.3 million
tonnes (-24.8%), including 635 thousand tonnes of hydrocarbons
(-36.7%) and 393 thousand tons of other liquid bulk (+7.7%). The
Last April, the total freight traffic was
5.80 million tonnes (+8.6%).
In April 2024, passenger traffic was
stable, with ferry passengers decreasing by
-11.6% falling to 118 thousand units while cruise passengers are
increased by +5.3% to 282 thousand units.
In the first four months of this year, container traffic
1.29 million TEUs, an increase of +25.7% on the
same period of 2023, of which 668 thousand TEUs in import-export (+7.2%)
and 662 thousand TEUs in transhipment (+54.3%). The total traffic of the
freight was 22.32 million tonnes (+8.5%).