Conference on security and optimisation of passenger flows in ports and borders

On June 12th, at the Scuola di Perfezionamento for
the Police Forces in Piazza di Priscilla 6 in Rome, will be held
a conference entitled "Safety and Flow Optimization
of passengers at ports and borders: Entry/Exit System and
hypothesis of extension of the PNR to the maritime sector"
organized by the ICSA Foundation (Intelligence Culture and
Strategic Analysis), a body that deals with safety issues,
Defence and Intelligence. By the event we mean
raise awareness among political and administrative decision-makers, stakeholders and
around the following topics: Benefits of the introduction of the
European Entry/Exit System (EES) in the
maritime sector, benefits of early collection of
maritime travellers' data and automated
innovative solutions for the collection and analysis of
travellers' information and speeding up the
management of transit at border crossing points (hypothetical extension of
PNR to the maritime sector, biometric technology and
"mobile", etc.).
The conference is aimed at parliamentary and cultural institutions.
Government, maritime and port authorities in charge of
security and control of maritime traffic and travellers,
industry representative associations, shipping companies,
police forces and investigative apparatuses, intelligence services and
logistics operators, media and specialist magazines of the
maritime sector.
To participate in the event, which will also be broadcast in
live streaming on the Foundation's website
ICSA and on the institution's social media channels, it is necessary to
Register at the link https://forms.office.com/r/TqeMzainnQ.
Program
|
9.30
|
Registrazione dei partecipanti e welcome coffee
|
10.15
|
Apertura dei lavori
|
|
Dott. Maurizio Vallone
Direttore Scuola di Perfezionamento
per le Forze di Polizia
|
|
Gen. Leonardo Tricarico
Presidente Fondazione ICSA
|
|
Amm. Nicola Carlone
Comandante Generale del Corpo delle
Capitanerie di Porto - Guardia Costiera
|
10.45
|
Prima Sessione
|
|
Dott. Claudio Galzerano
Direttore Centrale dell'immigrazione
e della Polizia delle Frontiere - Ministero dell'Interno
|
|
Amm. Ferdinando Lolli
Consigliere Scientifico Fondazione
ICSA, già Comandante Generale del Corpo delle Capitanerie
di Porto - Guardia Costiera
|
|
Dott. Federico Sciaudone
Direttore 2* Divisione Interpol
SCIP. Sezione Informazione Passeggeri (PIU/PNR) - Ministero
dell'Interno
|
|
Dott. Marcello Di Caterina
Vicepresidente e Direttore
Generale Associazione Logistica dell'Intermodalità
Sostenibile (ALIS)
|
11.30
|
Coffee break
|
11.45
|
Seconda Sessione
|
|
Dott. Flavio Moretti
Consigliere Scientifico Fondazione ICSA
e Account Director Government & Intermodal Sectors South
Europe - SITA
|
|
C.V. (CP) Michele Castaldo
Comandante Capitaneria di Porto
di Civitavecchia - Direzione Marittima di Civitavecchia
|
|
Dott. Lelio Matteuzzi
Dirigente Demanio e Lavoro Portuale
dell'Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mar Tirreno Centro
Settentrionale
|
|
Dott. Daniele Rossi
Presidente Autorità di Sistema
Portuale del Mare Adriatico Centro Settentrionale
|
12.30
|
Chiusura dei lavori
|
|
On. Edoardo Rixi
Viceministro Ministero delle Infrastrutture
e dei Trasporti (da confermare)
|
|
Moderatrice
Prof.ssa Elda Turco Bulgherini
Vicepresidente
Agenzia Spaziale Italiana (ASI), già docente di Diritto
della navigazione Università di Tor Vergata