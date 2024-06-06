Suez Canal, continuation of the policy of discounts applied to ships in transit
Maritime traffic is still more than halved compared to last year
Ismailia
June 6, 2024
The Suez Canal Authority has announced that it will continue until the end of the
end of 2024 of the discount policy on the value of the rights of
transit through the Egyptian canal concerning the main types of
ships that cross it. The continuation of the policy
is likely to counteract the effects of the
of the crisis in the Red Sea on ship traffic in the canal that is in
This period is still more than halved compared to the
to last year being in these days the daily traffic
between 30% and 60% of that of the period
May-June 2023.
With regard to container vessels, the Authority of the
Suez Canal has specified that the exemption is confirmed,
compared to the +15% increase in rates announced last autumn
(
of 17
October 2023), guaranteed to those loaded or ballasted ships that
come directly from the ports of north-western Europe, from the
the Moroccan port of Tanger Med and the Spanish port of Algeciras and
are bound for the port of Port Klang and other ports in the south-east
Asian and Far Eastern countries, as well as those
container ships from the east coast of the Americas and
from the U.S. Gulf and are bound for ports in South Asia and
southeastern.
