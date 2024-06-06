Spain's Pérez y Cía. has bought its compatriot EUCONSA
It specializes in intermodal bulk transportation of chemicals and petrochemicals
Madrid
June 6, 2024
The Spanish shipping and logistics group Pérez y Cía.
bought its compatriot EUCONSA, a company specialising in
in the intermodal bulk transport of chemicals and
which also has three of its own terminals in Murchia,
Tarragona and Algeciras. The company, founded in 1988 and with 165
employees, has a fleet of more than 75 owned trucks,
120 chassis, 30 tankers and more than 800 containers for both
both liquid and solid bulk.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher