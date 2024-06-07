Ok to the offer of Navantia, Fincantieri, Naval Group, Naviris and Hydrus for the new European corvette

The European Commission has selected the offer for the
European Patrol Corvette project presented on November 22nd
by the consortium of industries formed by the Navalmeccanica company
Spanish Navantia and the Italian Fincantieri and French Naval
Group together with Naviris, a joint venture between Fincantieri and Naval
Group, and Greece's Hydrus as part of the Fund's second call
European Defence Fund for a maximum budget of €154.5 million
euro. The contract will be negotiated with OCCAR-EA on behalf of OCCAR-EA
of the European Commission.
On 24 October, contracts were signed for the first
"Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette" (MMPC) call,
while this new phase will be aimed at the completion of the
of the initial and detailed design and the development and
integration of innovative technological elements thanks to which the
ships will be able to equip themselves with various systems and payloads useful for carrying out a
Wide range of assignments and missions. This will allow the
production of the first two prototypes: a Long Range Mission version
(LRM) and a Full Combat Mission (FCM) version, which will be the
future fleets of the nations' technologically advanced corvettes,
with the ultimate goal of expanding the level of communality,
interoperability and standardization between the navies of the
different EU countries.
The second MMPC call therefore aims to strengthen the five
key elements for European autonomy: economy, defence,
technology, industry and safety, consolidating the skills and
joint development of advanced technologies between European industry,
reducing the Union's dependence on external entities in the
production of components, securing and establishing a new chain
transnational supply within the EU, with
the objective of limiting the unit cost and presenting the corvette
as an attractive product also for the foreign market in
competition with non-European shipyards.