The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission launches a public consultation on Gemini Cooperation

The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission
(FMC) has launched a 12-year public consultation
days on Gemini Cooperation, the vessel sharing agreement (VSA)
Denmark's Maersk and Germany's Hapag-Lloyd on the basis of the
which the two shipping companies will coordinate the activity
of their respective fleets of container ships which, from the next
February will be used in direct connections between the main
world ports (Mainline network) and feeder connections with the
other ports of call (Shuttle network)
(
of 17
January
2024). FMC, to which comments may be sent
in this regard until 18 June, recalled that if the Agency
will not take any action relating to the agreement, this
It will come into force on 15 July.
The Vessel Sharing Agreement filed with the FMC specifies
and in the connections between Asia and the Middle East with the coast
between the Atlantic and the Gulf and between Europe and the Atlantic coast
of the U.S. and the Gulf, Gemini Cooperation will employ in the
Mainline Network 123 ships with a capacity ranging from approximately
3,700 TEUs and 16,000 TEUs, to put into service up to
175 container ships with a capacity of up to 24,000 TEUs placed on the
network from both companies. Ships used in the Shuttle
On the other hand, networks within these traffic routes will be all
provided by Maersk and is initially planned to be activated
of a scheduled service carried out with two ships of the
of about 2,800 TEUs, with the authorization to reach up to three
maritime services, each carried out with three container ships of the
Capacity up to 5,000 TEU. Hapag-Lloyd has the option to
hire timed vessels to Maersk to use in the Shuttle
Network.