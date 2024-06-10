In May, container traffic at the port of Singapore amounted to 3.5 million TEUs (+3.6%)

Referring to the communications of some
announcing congestion problems to customers at the
Port of Singapore, the Port Authority of the Asian port
announced that in the first five months of 2024, the main carriers
including CMA CGM and ONE, handled a large volume of
container size higher than in the corresponding period
last year.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has announced that in
January-May of this year, containerized traffic in
16.9 million TEUs, with a
progression of +7.7% over the same period of 2023. Traffic
in May 2024 alone, it was therefore
equal to over 3.5 million TEUs, with a growth of approximately +3.6%
on May 2023.