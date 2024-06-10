Accelleron has signed a five-year agreement with Grandi Navi Veloci
Maintenance and assistance to the more than 100 turboblowers installed on the 28 ships in the fleet
Baden/Genova
June 10, 2024
Switzerland's Accelleron has signed a five-year agreement with
Grandi Navi Veloci (GNV) relating to the maintenance and assistance of
more than 100 turboblowers installed on the 28 ships in the company's fleet.
shipping company of the MSC group. The agreement includes the
supply of spare parts and labour. GNV's fleet is
used on 31 routes with Sardinia, Sicily, Spain, France,
Albania, Tunisia, Morocco and Malta.
