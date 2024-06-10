Evergreen invests approximately $500 million in new container ships and new containers

Taiwan's Evergreen has ordered the Chinese shipyard
CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Co. (HPWS) the construction of six
Dual-fuel container ships powered by methanol capacity
of 2,400 TEUs. The order has a total value of between 312
and US$345 million.
In addition, Evergreen has ordered three Chinese companies to supply
new containers: Singamas Management Services Ltd.
10,000 containers have been ordered, an order that has a value
of more than $32.1 million, to China International
Marine Containers (Group) Co. another 14,500 new containers for a
total investment of over $41.9 million and
to Dong Fang International Container (Hong Kong) Ltd.
25,500 new containers for a total value of over 88.1
million dollars.