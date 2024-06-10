Project for the construction of a cruise port in Bajamar (Mexico)

London-based real estate company Murano Global
Investments, which specialises in investments in the hotel and hospitality sector.
announced that it had signed a non-commercial agreement
with a leading cruise operator in order to
evaluate the possibility of building a cruise port in
Bajamar, in the Mexican state of Baja California. The company
pointed out that this opportunity is a
significant improvement of the initial project, which provided for the
to build a hotel and an industrial park on the site, as it
A port for cruise ships: the destination would be enriched
from another hotel and a shopping mall.
"It's important to underline," he said
the CEO of Murano, Elias Sacal - who did not
are other cruise ports in the vicinity of our site.
This would make the development of a port an initiative
absolutely strategic and advantageous for Murano, for the operator
and for the local economy'.