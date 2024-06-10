German port companies are calling on the EU to focus on the competitiveness of European ports

Over the next five years, the new European Parliament will be released
this weekend's elections and the European Commission
They need to focus on the competitiveness of EU ports. The
request comes from the Zentralverband der deutschen Seehafenbetriebe
(ZDS), the Association of German Port Companies:
and the next European Commission - explained
today the President of the ZDS, Angela Titzrath - will be in
face many crises and many challenges. This is exactly the
This is why the EU needs to focus on its strengths:
common action, free internal market, open trade policy and
safe and fair competition. All of this should include
A comprehensive European port strategy and a
common maritime industry'. "To meet the challenges
"We need ports of our time," Titzrath added.
Strong. The strength of the economy, the energy transition and
Defensive capabilities require ports and transport links
efficient transport. For a strong European Union, logistics
It must therefore be a priority."
With regard to the energy transition, referring to the
new European rules that included maritime transport in the
EU Emissions Trading System, including the
risks benefiting non-European ports, Titzrath has
stressed that, "at this juncture, the EU must act
quickly, as shipping companies have been
creating new hubs for their goods outside the EU."