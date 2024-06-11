Meyer Turku delivers the new Mein Schiff 7 cruise ship to TUI Cruises

Yesterday at the Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku
The handover ceremony of the new cruise ship Mein was held
Schiff 7
to TUI Cruises, which is the joint venture
An equal venture between the U.S.-based Royal Caribbean Cruises and the
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The Mein Schiff 7
, which is
twin of the Mein Schiff 1
and Mein Schiff 2
units,
it has a gross tonnage of 111,500 tons, is 316 meters long,
35.8 meters wide and can accommodate 2,894 passengers and a thousand
crew members. The new ship is the seventh unit
Mein Schiff
to be built in Finland and will be the
the first of these ships to be powered by low-carbon fuels.
emissions (maximum sulphur content 0.1%) and to be equipped with
catalysts for the abatement of pollutants and a device for
connection to the mains power supply. In addition, the ship will be able to
be powered by methanol.