In May, the revenues of Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines grew by +46.2% and +40.1%

Last month, the growth in revenues recorded by the companies
Taiwanese containerized shipping companies Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines is
was supported and similar to that totaled by her compatriot Evergreen
(
of 7
June
2024). As of May 2024, Yang Ming's revenues amounted to
to Taiwan $16.9 billion (US$522 million),
with an increase of +46.2% over the same month last year,
while WHL's stood at $11.4 billion
Taiwanese (+40.1%).
In the first five months of this year, the revenues of Yang Ming and WHL
amounted to €75.7 billion and €49.2 billion respectively
of Taiwanese dollars, with increases of +27.0% and +17.5% on the
corresponding period of 2023.