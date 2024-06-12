The Italian Sea Group has completed the sale of the Viareggio shipyard

The Italian Sea Group (TISG), a company active in the
luxury yachting with the brands Admiral, Tecnomar, Perini Navi,
Picchiotti, NCA Refit and Celi 1920, completed the process
sale of the Viareggio shipyard to Next Yacht Group,
company operating in the segment of boats up to 50
meters, for a value of 21 million euros. The construction site of
Viareggio derives from the acquisition of the Perini Navi business unit
occurred at the end of 2021.
TISG explained that, due to the dimensional characteristics and
mainly related to draught and the size of the
Sheds, the production site, part of the Group's acquisition
Perini Navi, was unsuitable for the production of yachts over the
50 meters, which represents TISG's core business. The
In fact, full-custom mega and giga yachts make up about 90% of the world's
the company's current order book which, according to the
ranking of "Boat International", turns out to be the first
player in Italy and the third in the world in this size range.
With the transaction, TISG concluded the plan for the sale of its
assets of the Perini Navi business unit deemed non-strategic at the
development project of The Italian Sea Group. In 2023, the company
had already sold - for a value of 12 million euros -
the building previously used as Perini Navi offices, in
the extent to which corporate activities have been centralized
at the Marina di Carrara headquarters with a view to a more
efficient business management.