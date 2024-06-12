Piacenza has resigned as extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea

Paolo Piacenza has resigned from the role of
Special Commissioner of the Port System Authority
of the Western Ligurian Sea. Piacenza is under investigation for abuse
ex officio as part of the investigation that led to the arrests of
Paolo Emilio Signorini, former president of the same body
port to which Piacenza took over as commissioner
of the PSA, as well as of the President of the Liguria Region,
Giovanni Toti, and Aldo Spinelli, an entrepreneur in the
logistic-port
(
of 7
May
2024).
Piacenza has announced that it has agreed to resign
with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport,
then in the role of Secretary General of the body to support the
newly appointed extraordinary commissioner, Admiral Massimo Seno.
"My priority," said Piacenza, "is
guarantee maximum peace of mind to the institution and to the entire system
with respect to the making of the next choices and decisions
as well as the consequent administrative acts in
such a crucial moment for the ports of Genoa and Savona. With
the spirit of service that has always distinguished my work,
As Secretary-General, I will ensure effective cooperation and
support of the structure to the newly appointed Commissioner for
A further acceleration of infrastructure completion
ongoing strategic challenges in our port system."
'On behalf of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport
- said the deputy minister of the dicastery, Edoardo Rixi,
taking note of Piacenza's resignation - I would like to express to him
Gratitude for the work done and professionalism
Demonstrated. We are confident that he will be able to clarify the
charges, which we have recently read about in the press, and will continue
to stand out for its quality and commitment. The role of Commissioner
was entrusted to Admiral Massimo Seno.
Former commander of the Harbour Master's Office in La Spezia since
2017 to 2019, today he is head of the 2nd Business Department
and Institute Services at the General Command of the
Harbour Masters. Thanks to Dr. Piacenza and the
best wishes to Admiral Seno for his best in his work."