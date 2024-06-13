Container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles fell by -3.4% in May

After nine months of resumption of traffic growth,
container in the Port of Los Angeles generated primarily
from the increase in full containers to landing, in May 2024 the
Containerized traffic at the Californian port has
marked a decrease of -3.4% as it amounted to 753 thousand TEUs
compared to 779,000 in the same month last year. The reduction
was caused by the -4.5% decline in containers
full at the landing stood at 391 thousand TEUs and from the contraction
handling of empty containers, which amounted to 236 thousand
TEU (-11.9%). The number of full containers at loading increased by
+23.8% to 126 thousand TEUs.
In the first five months of this year, the port has moved
A total of 3.9 million TEUs, with an increase of +18.1%
over the corresponding period of 2023, of which 2.0 million full TEUs
at disembarkation (+20.3%), 663 thousand full TEUs at embarkation (+40.1%) and 1.2
million empty TEUs (+5.8%).
Commenting on the containerized traffic data, the director
Port of Los Angeles General Gene Seroka, specified that
Forecasts indicate high volumes of traffic on the quays of the
port for the duration of the summer.