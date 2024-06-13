The new EU regulation for the development of the TEN-T trans-European transport network has been definitively approved
Network core to be completed by 2030, extended core by 2040 and comprehensive network by 2050
Bruxelles
June 13, 2024
Today, the Council of the European Union approved the
the new Regulation on EU Guidelines for the
development of the TEN-T trans-European transport network, which modifies the
Regulation 2021/1153 and Regulation 913/2010 and repeals the
Regulation 1315/2013. In the coming weeks, the legislative act
will be signed by the Presidents of the Council and Parliament
before being published in the "Official Journal"
and enter into force on the twentieth day thereafter
to publication.
The new law provides for the completion of the network in three phases:
until 2030 for the core network, until 2040 for the
the extended core network and up to 2050 for the
(Comprehensive Network). The new interim deadline of the
2040 was introduced to anticipate the completion of
large-scale, mainly cross-border projects, such as
missing rail links, before the 2050 deadline.
To ensure that infrastructure planning
meet real operational needs and, by integrating railways, roads and
and waterways, the new regulation unites the corridors of the network
with rail corridors for freight transport in the
so-called "European Transport Corridors".
In addition, in response to the impact of the war of aggression
against Ukraine and to ensure a better
connectivity with the main neighbouring countries, the new
Regulation extends four European transport network corridors
TEN-T to Ukraine and Moldova, while reducing the
cross-border connections with Russia. and Belarus.
Expressing satisfaction with the adoption of the regulation
the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo
Salvini, underlined that, from the Italian perspective,
achieved fundamental results for the country's strategic role in
start with the renewed configuration of the national grid. Between
The main relevant changes, are the inclusion of
of the port of Civitavecchia as the port of Rome in the central network
(expected from 2013) and the new route of the bridge over the Strait of
Messina. The result for Italy was also particularly positive
on the railway front. Two freight lines were then defined
along the coastal ridges and a passenger line in the axis
central and realigned the access roads to the Brenner Pass and
to the Turin-Lyon line, as well as the reconfiguration of the
Venice-Trieste as an adaptation of the existing one, all of which
part of the core network and corridor routes
press corps. Many sections have been elevated to network rank
"extended" power plant, becoming part of the
corridor; in the central network and in the corresponding corridor is
entrance to the "Novara-Seregno" railway section, which
bypass of the Milan junction and, to the south, the railway section
high-speed "Battipaglia-Praia".
MIT also pointed out that it was obtained
the inclusion in the core network of numerous railway sections:
for example, the closure of the railway ring in southern Sicily
connecting the nodes of Caltanissetta, Agrigento, Licata, Gela,
Pozzallo and Syracuse, the "Aosta-Chivasso" sections,
"Brindisi-Taranto" and the three cross-border sections
"Fossano-Cuneo-French-Ventimiglia border",
"Austrian Fortress-Border (Puster Valley Line)"
and "Gorizia-Slovenian border"; It was also
including the missing part of the road and rail section of the
Ionian line in the comprehensive network in Calabria and the last mile
road to the urban junction of Campobasso. The knots have also been
expanded with the addition of a further seven new ports to the network
comprehensive: Capri, Ischia, Ponza, Porto Empedocle, Porto Santo
Stefano and Procida and Villa San Giovanni side by side in Reggio Calabria.
Among the freight terminals, there are four in the core network:
Fernetti, Santo Stefano di Magra, Agognate flanked by Novara and
Segrate in Milan and 12 in the comprehensive network (Busto
Arsizio-Sacconago together with Gallarate, Bergamo Cortenuova, Cremona
PLB and Piadena, Faenza, Foggia Incoronata, Forlì Cesena Villa
Selva, Marzaglia, Ortona, Castelguelfo together with Parma already
Pordenone and Portogruaro).
The Italian comprehensive network also includes three
new airports (Elba Islands, Perugia and Rimini to replace
Forlì) and the exclusion of Brescia. It has been obtained,
Finally, the increase in the network of urban nodes has risen to 50 units
compared to the nine nodes currently present.
MIT recalled that the infrastructures that belong to the
TEN-T network, as well as enjoying wide visibility and being
recognised as having high European added value, are eligible for
European funding as they are obliged to comply with
ambitious and challenging infrastructure, both from a technical point of view
and financial. The text adopted by the Council will be adopted
effective on the twentieth day following its publication in the Official Journal
Official of the European Union.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher