The South Korean government decides to ensure hold capacity for containers to support exports

The South Korean government decided today to increase capacity
container shipping in order to ensure that
support for exporters in view of the possible next
shortage of containerised hold capacity and for
minimise the impact on exports of rising
sea shipping also determined by the decision of the companies
to divert their ships on the route around the Cape
of Good Hope to avoid crossing the region of
The Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, where attacks on the
ships by the Houthi rebels.
On the occasion of today's meeting of Deputy Ministers for
economic reports, the impact on the
logistics activities at the service of imports and
exports and measures to address the increase in the increase in exports have been assessed.
the value of sea freight. The first measure decided by the
government representatives is to agree with the company
navigation HMM of Seoul the use in the current two-month period
June-July of three additional container ships, for a capacity of
9,000 TEUs, on the routes to the west and west coasts.
and the Middle East, to use in the second
In the first half of this year, seven other major container ships
Capacity, for a total of 70,000 TEUs, on the main routes
and to use hold capacity (1,685 TEUs per
mainly for use by small and medium-sized enterprises.
In addition, it was decided to bring forward the
export support, initially planned for the end of 2024,
consisting of the allocation of 20.2 billion won (15 million won)
to help contain the costs of
export through the assignment of specific vouchers. Among the
other measures, the creation of a
for the storage of containers in the port of Busan, the
capacity of 700 TEUs, which will offer lower fares of
those of the market.