In 2023, cargo traffic in Greek ports grew by +1.0%

In 2023, cargo traffic in Greek ports is
growth of +1.0% on the previous year, while that of the
recorded a more marked increase in the number of passengers
+6,4%. The Hellenic Statistical Authority announced today that
Last year, national ports handled 143.1
million tonnes of goods compared to 141.6 million tonnes of
tonnes in 2022. In 2024, domestic traffic is
amounted to 28.8 million tonnes (-0.9%) and the
114.3 million tonnes (+1.5%), of which 66.4 million tonnes
million tonnes at landing (+0.3%) and 47.9 million tonnes at
tonnes at loading (+3.2%). In the rolling stock segment only, the
traffic amounted to almost 11.9 million vehicles (+4.4%),
of which 11.0 million at national level (+4.5%) and 821 thousand at national level
international (+2.6%).
Last year, there were almost 38.0 million passengers,
of which €36.1 million handled by domestic services (+6.3%) and €1.78 million
million from international countries (+8.0%).
In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, freight traffic increased
totalled 35.7 million tonnes, with a decrease in the
-1.1% compared to the same period of the previous year, of which 7.0%
million tonnes of domestic traffic (-1.0%) and 28.8 million tonnes
tonnes of international traffic (-1.2%). In the field of
rolling stock there were more than 2.2 million vehicles (+6.8%),
including less than 2.1 million nationally (+7.7%) and 166 thousand in
international level (-3.6%).
In the period October-December last year, passengers
more than 6.1 million (+11.1%), with 5.9 million people
transported by national maritime services (+11.7%) and 244 thousand
persons from international maritime services (-1.4%).