General Claudio Graziano, Chairman of the Fincantieri Group, has died

This morning, General Claudio Graziano, president of the group
Fincantieri since 2022, was found dead in his home in
Rome. Graziano, who had recently lost his wife, would have
He shot him in the head. From 2015 to 2018 the general
he had held the position of Chief of Defence Staff.
Expressing "immense sorrow at the sudden death of the
General Claudio Graziano, Chairman of the Group, who leaves a
great and unbridgeable void", Fincantieri said in a note
pointed out that "the Chief Executive Officer and Director
General Pierroberto Folgiero, the Board of Directors, the
Board of Statutory Auditors, Managers and all Fincantieri Employees
recall with emotion his extraordinary human and
that have always distinguished him in his long
career'.