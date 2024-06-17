Brussels has given the green light to the 570 million euros allocated by Italy to encourage the use of cold ironing in ports

The European Commission has approved aid for €570 million
euro programmed by Italy to incentivise ships to berth
in ports to use electricity supplied by grids
electrical grounds by connecting to it through the
cold ironing available on the docks in order to turn off the engines
and thus reduce greenhouse gas emissions
as well as noise pollution.
The aid will initially take the form of a reduction
up to 100% of the so-called "general system charges"
which are included in the price of electricity to finance
certain public policy objectives, including energy
Renewable. Italy has committed to setting up a
annual monitoring mechanism to verify the difference between
the actual costs of purchasing electricity supplied from grids
and those of self-production of electricity
powered by fossil fuels on board and will adapt
the level of aid.
The aid is provided for by art. 34-bis of Decree-Law no.
162 of 2019 ("Urgent provisions on the extension of
legislative deadlines, organisation of public
administrations, as well as technological innovation"),
converted with amendments by Law No. 8 of 2020 and
subsequently modified and supplemented. The article provides
subsidies to reduce the cost of energy supply
supported by Cold's infrastructure managers
ironing.