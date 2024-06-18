Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will build Japan's first two methanol-powered ro-ro ships

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co. to build first two ships
Japanese ro-ro powered by methanol. The units have been
ordered by the Japanese companies Toyofuji Shipping and Fukuju
Shipping, with a ship of which the first company will have
the entire property while the second will be in
joint ownership. The ro-ro units, which will be delivered
by the end of fiscal year 2027, they will have a gross tonnage of
15,750 tonnes, will be 169.9 metres long, 30.2 metres wide and
will be able to transport about 2,300 vehicles at the speed of
maximum speed of 21 knots.