Work has started in the port of Salerno to restore the operation of the Red Quay to ro-ro traffic

In the port of Salerno, work is underway to restore it
of the operation of the Red Quay to ro-ro traffic.
The intervention will affect almost the entire descent of the shore to
a length of 184 meters, close to the yards where the
Logiport company, and will be divided into two phases to
ensure the least possible impact on port activities:
the first will involve 100 meters of quay and will have to
be completed by 23 February 2025; the second, of 84
meters, will be completed by October 27, 2025.
The contract is one of the interventions awarded under a
Framework Agreement for Infrastructure Works signed with the
Consorzio Stabile Grandi Lavori Scrl of Rome, of which the Salerno
RCM Costruzioni is the contractor. The total amount
of the works is 3.6 million euros.
"It's a matter of - explained the Secretary-General
of the Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea,
Giuseppe Grimaldi - of a work as long-awaited as it is delicate in
On the one hand, it will put an end to a long period of
interdiction of a quay vital to the functionality of the
port, on the other hand, will allow, in safe conditions, to
start the consolidation of the pier in the coming weeks
Ponente, another work financed for 40 million euros with
complementary to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan'.