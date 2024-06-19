Probable sinking of the bulk carrier Tutor attacked by the Houthis

The UK's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO)
announced the probable sinking of the bulk carrier Tutor
which had been attacked in recent days in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels
June
2024). The British office of the Royal Navy, which has the
the task of receiving and coordinating the information transmitted by the
Merchant ships targeted by Somali pirate assaults and threats
from other parts operating in the region, he specified
that yesterday we received an update on the incident caused by
a small boat 5-7 meters long that hit the ship at
stern. After the collision, the commander of the Tutor
reported
that the ship was taking on water and was no longer under the
management of the crew, which was followed by the
of a second aerial device that had hit the ship. Attacks
had caused the death of a bulk carrier seafarer and the
injury to another crew member.
As a result of these communications, the military authorities
They had decided to evacuate the crew. Later in the area
where the ship had been abandoned had been reported
the sighting of debris and hydrocarbon slicks at sea. On
On the basis of these reports, the UKMTO announced that it considered that the
Tutor has sunk.