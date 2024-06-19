The UIRR is dissatisfied with the position of the Council of the EU on the proposal for a regulation on railway infrastructure capacity

According to the UIRR, the association representing the
combined transport in Europe, the general approach on the
Proposal for a European Commission Capacity Regulation
of the railway infrastructure that was adopted yesterday by the
Council of the EU is not sufficient to achieve the
Stated Capacity Optimization Goals
improving cross-border coordination,
increased punctuality and reliability of the
rail transport and, ultimately, to attract more freight
to the railway.
For pairing, so that the
rail freight transport is becoming more and more
attractive to end-users, it is necessary to move away from a
National Approach to Capacity Management
towards a more coordinated approach to
international level.
Bearing in mind that currently more than 50% of transport
rail freight and almost 90% of rail transport
crosses at least one national border and
The railway infrastructure is operated on a national basis with
lack of international coordination, the UIRR specified that a
An internationally coordinated approach would not mean
the abandonment of the current infrastructure management system
for the allocation of capacity, which is largely
built around the needs of passenger traffic. The
Rail freight capacity requirements
- explained the association - can be satisfied
through an internationally agreed framework for the
Capacity management that takes into account planning
long-term continuation of international lines guaranteed for
the transport of goods by rail.
For rail freight services to become
more attractive to end-users - underlined the UIRR
- It is necessary to acknowledge that the status quo is not
and that the way in which capacity is managed
needs to evolve into an international, digital and
flexible.
For the UIRR, the general approach adopted by the Council
"Unfortunately, it does not go in this direction. The
the European standards proposed by the Commission
non-binding European Union, or open to national derogations, he noted
the association - will lead to a situation where the transport of
rail freight will continue to operate under a
a jumble of national systems. This will mean a
persistent fragmentation and sub-optimal exploitation of the
Available capacity of the European rail infrastructure
and, above all, inadequate support for European supply chains."
According to the European Combined Transport Association,
'It is highly doubtful that the Council's proposal
reduce the impact of temporary capacity constraints
rail freight services. Today - highlighted the UIRR
- in many European Member States, freight services on
rail services are experiencing significant delays and cancellations due to
poorly planned and unplanned capacity restrictions
coordinates that lack the necessary attention to
continuity of traffic. It is important that the new
includes provisions to ensure that the transport of
rail freight services become more predictable during the
capacity restrictions. This should be supported
real reciprocal incentives for infrastructure managers
to plan capacity in a favorable way
to the customer well in advance."
The UIRR then complains that 'the Council's proposal to
delay the entry into force of this Regulation until 2029, and
to 2032 for some provisions, will mean that this
Regulation will have no impact on the objective of the
European Commission to achieve a 50% growth in
rail freight transport by 2030. This, he noted,
The Association - sends the message that politicians are
abandoning the agreed target for 2030'.
'In
in view of the forthcoming trilogue negotiations, the association concluded
- it is essential that the European Commission, the European Parliament
and the Council to arrive at an agreed text that sets out the
greater emphasis on meeting the business needs of a
a functioning European rail freight market,
otherwise, there is a significant risk that the proposal will not be
will have no real impact on increasing punctuality
and the reliability of European rail transport of
goods'.