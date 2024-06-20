The growth of containerized transhipment traffic in the ports of Algeciras and Valencia continues

Last month it continued in the ports of Algeciras and
Valencia: the significant increase in container traffic generated
essentially from the volumes of containers transhipped in the two ports
Spaniards, the flow of traffic, the latter, which is stimulated by the
the effects of the relocation of the
main airlines on the route around Capo di Buona
Hope to avoid the Red Sea region where the
Houthi rebel attacks on ships.
In the first five months of this year, traffic in Algeciras
2.00 million
of TEUs, with an increase of +3.6% over the same period of 2023
which was produced by the +8.6% increase in traffic
international transhipment amounted to 1.48 million TEUs,
while domestic transhipments fell by -5.4% to 236 thousand TEUs and
Container flows were also decreasing in
Import and export results of respectively
151 thousand TEUs (-6.8%) and 136 thousand TEUs (-14.1%). A similar trend is
was recorded in May 2024 alone, when
418 thousand TEUs handled, with a growth of +3.1% due to
the +10.2% increase in international traffic volumes of
transhipment, results equal to 310 thousand TEUs, while transits
decreased by -1.0% and the
import (-24.2%) and export (-19.2%) flows.
In the first five months of 2024, container traffic in the
Valencia's port system amounted to €2.22 million
TEUs (+12.4%), of which 518 thousand TEUs in May alone, with a
+12.0% increase over May 2023 generated by the +13.1% increase
transhipments and the slower growth of containers in
import (+0.5%) and export (+2.7%).