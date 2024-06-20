The unions are urging a meeting on the congestion fee requested by hauliers operating with the port of Genoa

Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti have written to the Authority
of the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea, to the associations
road haulage and shipping agents and
of freight forwarders, soliciting answers and clarity on the hypothesis
to introduce "congestion free" for operations
with the port of Genoa announced by the trade organizations
of road transport
(
of 29
May
2024).
In a note Marco Gallo, Leonardo Cafuoti of Filt-Cgil, Mirko
Filippi and Pietro Cesarano of Fit-Cisl, Giovanni Ciaccio and Simone
Angius of Uiltrasporti asked for "a meeting immediately
with all stakeholders. In case of failure
Response - they announced - we will take action with actions of struggle
that will have an impact on the entire operational chain."
"We know very well," said the representatives of the
trade unions - that this hypothetical agreement between service providers
and commissions are struggling to take off and therefore, in support of the
workers in the sector we represent, we are once again calling for a
comparison'. Remembering the request sent on the 30th
May to all road haulage trade associations 'in
which we were asking your member companies to
define a framework agreement between the parties that recognises the
Train crew: a separate share of the allowance from you
claimed to the client, we are to signify to you - they specified
in the note the representatives of Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti -
as follows. While undoubtedly acknowledging the critic
negative environment on the finances and budgets in which the
road haulage companies that you represent, we are hereby at
firmly reiterate our request, stressing once again
that the greater discomfort in terms of fatigue and stress, due to the
to the current state of congestion, there is no doubt that
daily on the train crew, who
On a daily basis, for years now, our territory has been
overwhelmed by an infinite number of extraordinary events that undermine the
safety and the normal course of the activity
work'.