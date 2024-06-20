The ports of Trieste and Monfalcone are allied with those of Cartagena, Riga and North Sea Port

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Orientale has recently signed a protocol to launch a
operational cooperation with the Spanish port of Cartagena,
the Port Authority of Riga in Latvia and the Port Authority of the Sea
between Belgium and Holland, which connects Ghent and the airports of
of Zeeland. The four European airports, all of which are medium-sized,
aim to share their knowledge and best practices
practices in the field of energy management, including
the introduction of renewable energy sources, the transition to
ecological and sustainability.
The initiative aims to establish a non-exclusive network of ports
medium-sized European communities to explore further synergies
demonstrating the will of the communities
to achieve the ambitious goals set together
the challenges of the energy, environmental and
digital.
With the agreement, the four port authorities strengthen the
at the same time their trade arrangements and support for the
between the different airports. The signed collaboration
includes the sharing of experience and knowledge in the
digitalisation, port operations and
administrative procedures, such as Port Community Systems
(PCS) and traffic management.
One of the objectives of this new North-South network is to
cooperation to identify shared opportunities for
financing of investments and joint projects under the
European funds.