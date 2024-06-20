Filt Cgil and Fit Cisl have called for a strike in the ports on 4 and 5 July

If Uiltrasporti has announced a week of mobilization
and a 48-hour strike in all domestic ports on 2 and
3 July due to the stalling of negotiations for the renewal of the
CCNL of the ports, with the same reason Filt Cgil and Fit Cisl have
A 48-hour strike has been called for on the following days of the 4th and 5th
July. "Despite the state of unrest that began on 11 March and
the strike of 3, 4 and 5 April, despite the fact that
progress has been made," the two said.
Trade unions - Negotiations for the renewal of the contract
National Collective of Ports, which expired on 31 December 2023, has not
still at a level appropriate to the expectations of the
workers. There is an absolute need for
to renew the CCNL of the ports as soon as possible, with a
agreement providing for an economic increase useful for the recovery of the
lost purchasing power of workers, as well as
that further improvements in working conditions, raising the
safety standards and implementing the welfare system already
existing'.
"Therefore," concluded Filt Cgil and Fit Cisl
we hope that the employers' counterparts in the ANCIP sector,
Assiterminal, Assologistica, Assoporti, Fise-Uniport, reactivate the
negotiating table to address and resolve the issues that have
the condition of impasse in the negotiations'.