Lorenzo Giacobbe is the new president of the Assagenti Youth Group

Lorenzo Giacobbe is the new president of the Youth Group
of Assagenti and will be supported by Vice-Presidents Pietro
Abbona and Andrea Pompei. Elected at the Shareholders' Meeting
of the Genoese Shipping Agents' Association, Giacobbe
He will chair the organization for the next two years
taking over from Gian Alberto Cerruti who has concluded his mandate
after four years.
Born in 1987, Lorenzo Giacobbe began his career in 2010
at Januamar Srl, a brokerage company
maritime broker, where it still holds the role of maritime broker.
"My thanks," said Giacobbe, "go to Gian
Alberto Cerruti, my predecessor, for the work we have done together in
in recent years, but also to the entire Youth Group for their trust
that they decided to put in me. On the one hand, I feel like a veteran
of the Group, which I have been attending since 2010, on the other hand I cannot hide
the emotion for the assumption of this position that brings together so many ideas,
projects and dreams that we young people want to turn into reality."
Members of the steering committee, in addition to Pietro Abbona of Fratelli
Cosulich and Andrea Pompei of Faster, will be Michele Pezzano of Arkas
Italy, Bruno Parodi of Hapag Lloyd, Carola Rosina of Fratelli
Cosulich, Carlo Gariazzo of ONE, Andrea Arena of HB Shipping and
Niccolò Braibanti of Hapag Lloyd.