Viking orders Fincantieri to build two cruise ships of 54 thousand GRT

The American cruise group Viking has ordered a
Fincantieri has built two cruise ships that will be based on
on the characteristics of previous ships already built
by the Italian shipbuilding group for this shipowner and which will be
delivered between 2028 and 2029. Fincantieri has specified that it will
This is a high-value order being between 500
million and one billion euros.
The two ships, with a gross tonnage of about 54,300 tons,
will position in the small cruise ship segment
It will be able to accommodate 998 passengers in 499 cabins.
Fincantieri noted that the agreement "confirms the full
recovery of the cruise market and the strong momentum that is
with passenger volumes back to pre-pandemic levels
and the positive effects on the strong commercial pipeline of
Fincantieri, as demonstrated by the other important orders that the
group was awarded earlier this year. It is
In addition, the Italian company pointed out, a demonstration of the
of the strength and long-term partnership between Fincantieri and
Viking, founded in 2012, and which can now count on a total of
20 ships, including the two expedition units built by the
subsidiary Vard'.
"This contract," Pierroberto Folgiero specified,
Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fincantieri -
further consolidates our relationship with Viking and confirms the
Fincantieri as a partner of choice for shipowners
want to make ships that can use both the
energy of today and those of the future. Fincantieri and Viking,
Together, they chart the shipbuilding industry's path towards
the goal of zero emissions. Thanks to the new order,
Fincantieri consolidates its order book, we are partners
excellence and long-term in the cruise industry, such as
expressed in our 2023-27 business plan."