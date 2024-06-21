Hanwha enters the U.S. Jones Act market by buying U.S. shipbuilder Philly Shipyard

The South Korean group Hanwha, which in 2023 acquired the
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering (DSME), has signed through its divisions
Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Ocean a deal worth $100 million
of dollars for the acquisition of the American shipbuilder Philly
Shipyard with a 50% share of the U.S. Jones market
Act, the U.S. law that requires all transportation
between U.S. ports are carried out by ships of
U.S. flag, U.S.-built, owned
and crewed by U.S. citizens.
The agreement provides that in the event that the costs under the projects that
Philly Shipyard is currently in the process of surpassing the price of
purchase of 100 million, this can be reduced on the
based on clauses agreed between the parties.
Philly Shipyard is controlled by the Norwegian holding company
Aker ASA, which owns 57.6% of the share capital.
"The opportunity to partner with Philly Shipyard, a
Leading shipbuilder with a storied history - ha
emphasized Hanwha Systems CEO Sung-Chul
EOH - represents an exciting strategic opportunity that
will enable Hanwha Systems to deploy its systems
state-of-the-art shipping and related technologies in the market
U.S.'
"After two decades of management," the president said
of Philly Shipyard, Kristian Røkke - is with great
honour that we transfer the property from Aker to Hanwha.
Recognized as a global leader, Hanwha brings a wealth of
advanced shipbuilding expertise that will enable
Philly Shipyard to realize a broader vision at
for the benefit of its employees and customers'.