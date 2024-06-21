Guerrieri (AdSP Livorno): the TDT terminal must maintain its product vocation

Responding to some user trade associations
who have expressed concern about the possible waiver
the vocation for container traffic at the Darsena Terminal
of the port of Livorno after the recent acquisition of the
management of the berth by the Grimaldi shipping group
(
of 31
January
2024), the Chairman of the System Authority
Port of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, Luciano Guerrieri,
confirmed that the terminal must maintain its vocation
commodity.
This morning, at the meeting of the
Sea Resource Partnership, Guerrieri specified that with the
The new manager of the Darsena Toscana Terminal has been developed
«A constant and structured dialogue to address the
priorities of the port and set some stakes, with
the goal of achieving shareable targets. Although none
wish to challenge the concessionaire's right to combine the
container handling that of secondary activities -
The president of the Port Authority pointed out - there is no
doubt that TDT should keep its vocation intact
commodity'. Referring to the Platform project
Europe which will offer new areas and quays to the traffic of
containers, Guerrieri highlighted the need to ensure
a planned development of the port in view of the construction of the
Darsena Europa which, he stressed, is "a
firm in the growth plans of the port of call". A work of art -
He added - "It cannot be questioned, for
of the benefits that this type of traffic brings to the territory and
to the national ports'.
Specifying that he had received from the Grimaldi group "more than
reassurances in this regard," Guerrieri said
whereas 'it is now a matter of moving from words to deeds' and
explained that the new business plan that the company is
to present to the Port System Authority will be
the common thread along which to articulate the terms of the
Collaboration between the Port Authority and the company
"We expect," he clarified, "that in the
document, tangible, concrete commitments are made in the direction of
not only the preservation of the primary vocation of the
terminals, but that development plans geared towards
encourage a real growth in containerised traffic'.
"We are all aware," the president continued
of the PSA - the particular geopolitical situation, how this
is also impacting national ports. And it's reasonable
assume that due to a decrease in container traffic,
some spaces available at the Darsena Toscana Terminal are
put to good use in another way, perhaps by providing for the possibility of
to accommodate, at this stage, new cars. Ro-ro traffic is
one of the core businesses of the port of Livorno and we have everything
the interest in making sure that it grows and develops." It is
However, it is necessary, he pointed out, "that the policy
of the terminal addresses additional traffic and not the acquisition of
trafficking already carried out by other parties, because only
In this way, growth opportunities can develop
for the whole port'.
"We have asked the company for the new
enterprise. We are waiting for it and - concluded Guerrieri - rest assured,
It will be our concern to ensure that it is fully
consistent with the regulatory requirements defined in the Plan
Port Regulator and in the Three-Year Operational Plan, of which it is
The update is now imminent." The same concept is
was reiterated by Guerrieri during a meeting with a
Delegation of port workers gathered in front of Palazzo Rosciano
to express their fears about the consequences of the "move"
at the Darsena Toscana Terminal of the traffic of the
UECC, specialized in the transport of motor vehicles,
could have on the balance of the port: "It's important
underline - said Guerrieri - that the workers of the port
they are all the same and that work finds its full and legitimate
protection only in a collaborative and positive framework of relations
entrepreneurial and commercial. We will fight to defend this
concept'.