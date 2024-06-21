The U.S. Secretary of the Navy is excited about Hanwha's acquisition of Philly Shipyard

The planned acquisition by the South Korean group Hanwha
of the American shipbuilding company Philly Shipyard, which
It builds commercial ships and holds about 50% of the market
of the U.S. Jones Act, the law that regulates maritime services that
operate between U.S. ports, and which it also provides on behalf of the
MARAD Government Department Training Ships for National Defense
Reserve Fleet, does not pose a problem for the U.S. government,
at least according to the statements of the Secretary of the Navy, Carlos
Del Toro.
"Hanwha's acquisition of Philly Shipyard -
Del Toro - represents an important milestone in the
our new Maritime Statecraft', the initiative launched
recently by the Secretary of the Navy himself with the aim of
the development of naval strength, both commercial and military,
of the USA. "This," he said, "will bring jobs
well-paying jobs in Philadelphia, a city that has a
250-year relationship with the U.S. Navy. Knowing how
will change the competitiveness of the U.S.
shipbuilding," Del Toro added, "I couldn't be more
excited to welcome Hanwha as the first builder
Korean naval vessels to land on American shores, and I am sure that
It won't be the last."
Del Toro also specified that the acquisition is in
in line with both the Maritime Statecraft Initiative and the Maritime Statecraft Strategy
Department of Defense's National Defense Industry.