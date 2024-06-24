In the first three months of 2024, container traffic at German ports increased by +5.2%

In the first quarter of 2024, German ports handled
a total of 66.8 million tonnes of goods, with a
decrease of -1.1% compared to the same period last year, which
It represents the eighth consecutive quarterly decrease. Destatis,
The German Federal Statistical Office has announced that in the first
In the three months of 2024, unloading goods amounted to 39.9 million
tonnes, with a contraction of -2.2% which is the seventh
consecutive quarterly report, and the goods at loading stood at
26.9 million tonnes, an increase of +0.6% which is
the first positive percentage change after nine quarters of
negative trend.
The overall decrease in traffic in the first quarter of
This year it was generated in January when, with 21.3 million
tonnes, there was a decrease of -8.3% on the
January 2023, while in the following months of February and March,
with 21.6 million and 23.9 million tonnes, respectively, are
increases of +3.9% and +1.7% were recorded over the same months of 2023.
In the first three months of 2024, container traffic alone
3.22 million TEUs, an increase of
+5.2% over the same period last year after seven quarters of
bending. Full containers amounted to 2.76 million TEUs
(+7.0%) and empty ones to 459 thousand TEUs (-4.4%). With regard to the
major domestic container ports, if the Port of Hamburg, with
1.92 million TEUs handled, marking an increase of +1.1%
(
of 16
May 2024), a change of +2.4% based on
data released by Destatis, the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven, with 1.13
million TEUs, recorded a marked increase of +13.5%,
while the port of Wilhelmshaven, with 129,000 TEUs, suffered a
decrease of -12.2%.