The EQT Infrastructure VI fund acquires Constellation Cold Logistics

The EQT Infrastructure VI fund, which is managed by the
Swedish financial company EQT, which is mainly active in the
private equity segment, has signed a binding agreement to
acquire Constellation Cold Logistics, whose entire share capital
will be sold by the Arcus European Infrastructure Fund
Fund 2 SCSp managed by the UK's Arcus Infrastructure Partners.
The Constellation Cold Logistics, which is the third largest
European operator in the product storage sector
was established in 2020 by Arcus
Infrastructure Partners by bringing together assets acquired in
Belgium, Norway and the Netherlands. Constellation Cold Logistics, which has 700
headquartered in London, owns and operates 26 depots
refrigerators in Western Europe and Scandinavia. In the fiscal year
2024 the company recorded revenues of over 150 million
euro.