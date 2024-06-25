Paolo d' Amico has been confirmed as president of the Italian Naval Register

Paolo d'Amico, president of the d'Amico Society of
Navigation, has been confirmed as Chairman of the Register
Italian Naval for the four-year period 2024-2027 during the
Meeting of the Steering Committee held on 29 May,
day on which Flavio was appointed to the Executive Committee
Bregant (Federacciai), Andrea Cupido (Insurance Companies
Claudio Graziano (Assonave), who died in the
and Luigi Merlo (Confcommercio) as
vice-president. Roberto Cazzulo has been confirmed as secretary
of the institution.
The Italian Naval Registry is a private entity with no purpose
profit, founding and majority shareholder (currently 64.5%)
of RINA Spa, the parent company of the RINA group, which has seen
In recent years, there has been a great expansion in many sectors
industrial and engineering, not forgetting the naval sector.
They have recently become part of the shareholding structure of
RINA S.p.A., new shareholders in the company Superba One S.p.A.
that belong to the Italian Investment Fund and other
investors (with a 33% stake) and RINA's top management is
left with a minority stake (2.5%).
In the renewed Board of Directors of the Italian Registry
Navale are represented by the main categories interested in
activities of the entity and its subsidiaries, including:
Federation of the Sea; the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport; the National Association of Insurance Companies
(ANIA) and the Maritime Insurance Companies of Genoa and
Trieste; the Chambers of Commerce of Genoa, Milan, Naples and Venice;
the National Association of the Shipbuilding Industry (Assonave),
Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), Assarmatori,
Confindustria Nautica and the Transport Association (Asstra); the
National Council of Engineers; Federacciai; the Seafarers and
a staff representative.