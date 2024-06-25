Ferrovie dello Stato and Eni continue their collaboration in the alternative fuels sector

The Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group and Eni have signed a
Rome a letter of intent, which renews for a further three years a
previous agreement between the parties, with the aim of cooperating with the
identifying new opportunities in the field of
transport, energy and materials through
feasibility, analysis and testing of solutions
innovative technologies.
Since July 2023, the FS Group and Eni have launched a
experimentation for the use of pure HVO biofuel, in
replacement of diesel, also using Blues hybrid trains from
State-of-the-art Trenitalia in service in Calabria.
HVOlution, biofuel from renewable sources (under the
EU Directive RED II) of Enilive, can contribute to the
up to 80% reduction in CO2eq emissions (calculated over the
the entire product value chain, based on the raw material
used, compared to the reference fossil mix).
In detail, FS and Eni are committed to working together to
identify and develop new opportunities, such as the use of
alternative fuels for transport, logistics solutions
intermodal, best practices of energy efficiency. Among the
The definition of regulations, methodologies and methodologies for the
and technical standards and the experimentation of new technologies related to
sustainability and the circular economy.