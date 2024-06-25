In the February-May quarter, Carnival reported record revenue and passenger numbers

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, which is
ended on May 31st, the U.S. cruise group
Carnival Corporation reported revenues of $5.78 billion
dollars, a figure that represents an increase of +17.7% on the same
period of the previous fiscal year as well as the new
record for this quarterly period and the fourth quarterly value
higher than ever, being inferior only to those
recorded in the third quarters of the financial years 2023, 2019 and 2018. The
only revenues deriving from the sale of cruises operated by the
Group brands amounted to $3.75 billion (+19.5%)
while revenues from sales on board ships are
€2.03 billion (+14.5%), both of which are
the highest seconds ever and lower only than those of the
third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
In the second quarter of the current fiscal year, the costs of
operating income increased by +9.0% to €5.22 billion
Dollars. Operating profit amounted to €560 million
(+366.7%) and net income at $92 million compared to a
net loss of -€407 million in the same period of the year
2023.
In the period February-May of this year, cruise ships
of the group accommodated a total of 3.3 million passengers
(+10% approximately), which is the fifth highest number of
and only lower than those of the third quarters respectively
2019, 2023, 2018 and 2017.
With regard to the forecasts for cruises,
planned for the 2025 financial year and beyond, the Chief Executive Officer
of Carnival Corporation, Josh Weinstein, announced today that the
A trend of significant growth in bookings is also continuing
for those departures and specified that, although it is early
To make estimates, the booking forecasts for 2025
are higher than those of 2024 both in terms of
both in terms of occupancy of the capacity of the
ships.