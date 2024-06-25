Assagenti analyses the impact of the ongoing geopolitical crises on maritime traffic

On the occasion of today's Annual Meeting,
The Association of Genoese Shipping Agents has addressed the
the impact of the current geopolitical crises on maritime traffic,
highlighting a dramatic underestimation of the
Danger related to the possible closure of two or more chokes
strategic bottlenecks through which
more than 80% of maritime freight traffic transits,
raw materials and finished products. "With Suez de facto open
only to the traffic of ships reaching Jeddah and the ports of the
west coast of the Saudi Peninsula - noted the
president of Assagenti Genova, Paolo Pessina - even just another
crises in strategic straits such as that of Hormuz through the
which 20% of the world's oil transits, or through the Strait
of Malacca, vital for trade to and from China and for the
subcontinent of Asia, the world economy would risk
collapse with a leap into the void for entire countries if not entire
continents'.
Data on the strategic nature of choke points and
consequences that a blockade of them would cause, and not only to trafficking
have been highlighted in a study that the Centre for Seafaring
Giuseppe Bono has elaborated for Assagenti and that has been
presented by Admiral Sergio Biraghi, former Head of State
Major of the Navy. The study shows that if more
80% of trade travels by sea, today almost
50% of the strategic areas through which this traffic
are considered to be at risk or due to the
geopolitical issues or for concentrated acts of terrorism and
piracy or, finally, natural phenomena such as drought
which has decisively limited operations in the
of Panama.