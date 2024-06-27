The Houthis reportedly targeted two other MSC container carriers

The Houthis reportedly targeted two of the group's ships
Swiss shipping company Mediterranean Shipping Company. The Spokesperson
of the Yemeni rebels, Yahya Sare'e, said that the
container ship MSC Manzanillo
was allegedly attacked with
the use of drones while in the Israeli port of Haifa. It also has
stated that the MSC Sarah V
container carrier was
targeted in the Arabian Sea by a hypersonic missile of
locally manufactured, the first used for these attacks, which
It possesses advanced technology and can strike accurately
long-range goals.
About the attack on the MSC Sarah V, United
Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations of the British Royal Navy has
announced that it has received a report of an incident that occurred in
246 nautical miles southeast of Nishtun, Yemen, with the
Captain of a merchant ship who reported an explosion
occurred near the ship. The crew of the container ship did not
suffered damage and the ship continued on its journey. The MSC
Sarah V is currently reported in the Persian Gulf.
As for the MSC Manzanillo, the ship is currently
reported while sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Meanwhile, yesterday the U.S. Central Command announced that in the
Previous 24 hours, their forces destroyed a radar center
located in the rebel-held area of Yemen
as it was determined that that centre represented the
an imminent risk to U.S. forces,
coalition and merchant ships in the region.