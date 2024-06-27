Orders for 63.4 million to Somec in the cruise ship segment

The Italian group Somec has announced that its division
Horizons of engineered systems of naval architecture and façades
obtained three contracts for a total value of 63.4
million euros. The first contract, signed with a primary
shipbuilding company, concerns two of the company's ships
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, specializing in luxury cruises and
controlled by Norwegian Cruise Line Holding. These are units
that the cruise group has ordered from Fincantieri
(
of 9
April
2024). In addition, Somec has announced that it has been
A second agreement has been signed with the same shipyard
on four other vessels, two of which are in option, of the
Oceania Cruises, also a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise
Line Holding.
The third order - specified the Italian company - is
has been signed with an important German shipyard, one of the most important
in the world, and concerns the construction of a ship destined for the
to the owner Disney Cruise Line, a U.S. company owned by the
of the Walt Disney Company, which specializes in cruises with
Disney character theme. The ship was ordered to the German style
Meyer Werft.
Somec pointed out that the peculiarity of these sects
Navi consists of a new balcony concept that includes
for the numerous suites, a large module, larger than the
15 square meters.