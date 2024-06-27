Technical launch of the second of the four GNV ro-pax ships under construction in China

Yesterday at the Chinese shipyard Guangzhou Shipyard International
(GSI) the technical launch of GNV Orion
, the
second of four newly built Ro-Pax units to
the shipping company GNV of the MSC group. GNV Orion
will have a gross tonnage of about 52,000 tons, a
length of 218 metres, a width of 29.60 metres and will be able to
reach a maximum speed of 25 knots. The ship will have
of 433 cabins and will have a capacity of 1,785 passengers
and 3,100 linear metres of rolling stock.
After the takeover of the first of the four ships, the GNV
Polaris, which is expected to join the fleet by
by the end of 2024, GNV Orion will be delivered to the owner
in the summer of 2025; Two more units will follow
in the first and second half of 2026, respectively.
Like the other three newly built units,
GNV Orion is already equipped with all the
predispositions for cold ironing, i.e. the connection via
a socket to the electricity mains on the quayside, which allows an important
emission reductions as well as an improvement in the
air and noise quality at local level. In addition, all
The new ships will be equipped with gas cleaning systems
Exhaust (EGCS), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and
heat recycling to meet IMO Tier III requirements and
EEDI Phase II.