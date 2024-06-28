MSC ready to acquire 15% of ADR in Genoa Airport

The solid presence of the Mediterranean Shipping shipping group
Company will further strengthen with the entry of
of the company in the capital of the company it manages
the airport of the Ligurian capital. Aeroporti di Roma S.p.A. (ADR), which
holds 15% of the share capital of Aeroporto di Genova Spa,
received a binding purchase offer from the MSC Group
of its entire minority stake. ADR recalled that the
Receipt of the proposal follows the wishes expressed by
Aeroporti di Roma to make available its share
in order to enable possible synergistic and development axes for a
relaunch of the airport according to the lines drawn by the manager
Genoa airport, as part of the procedure for the collection of
interest put in place at the beginning of the year.
ADR specified that "the transaction is taking place in full
synergy and connection with the Municipality of Genoa, which, in addition to being
fully in agreement with the proposal for the purchase of ADR shares
by MSC, has actively promoted the transaction, ensuring
its constant presence and confirming, at the same time, the
firm intention to continue decisively on the path to entry
in the shareholding structure of the airport, which is an asset
strategic for the civic administration'.